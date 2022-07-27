The Rotation of Power Bill being sponsored by Distinguished Senator Abba Moro, the lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, on Tuesday, passed First Reading on the floor of the Senate.

This was contained in a statement signed by Moro’s Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John.

According to the statement, “The Bill seeks to allow for rotation of political power among the Geo-political Zones, Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, in Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial and House of Representatives offices in Nigeria.

“The Bill, when passed into law, shall address the issue of marginalization of minority ethnic groups and tribes in the country, give equal opportunities to every Nigerian citizen to contribute to nation building, unite and harness our diversity as a source of strength rather than polarization, ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among citizens, and inspire hope in the project ‘Nigeria’.”

Also, the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development had earlier organized a Public Hearing on another Bill sponsored by Moro, seeking the establishment of Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo.

The Benue South Senator was quoted as saying: “This Bill is a valorous stride towards, not only addressing the educational needs of the people of Benue State and, by extension, Nigerians, but will also serve as training ground for the development of agriculturalists in the country.

“The primary intent of the Bill is to establish the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo, to contribute to the development of Nigeria through training of qualitative manpower by adequate exposure to sound theoretical background, practical farm and field demonstration as well as knowledge capacity development for staff.

“The Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo, when established will train and produce morally sound graduates to become self-employed in the area of Science and Agriculture; establish linkages and collaboration with other policy makers, research institutes and training institutions; establish and manage modern standard livestock farms, veterinary clinics and diagnostic laboratories, produce technicians capable of carrying out routine preventive measures and advisory services in livestock, fishery and crop production, promote capacity building through outreach programs, vocational training, continuous education among others in the area of science and agriculture. Promote youth development and empowerment opportunities through entrepreneurial and agricultural activities.

“I humbly urge you all to support this very essential Bill to enable the National Assembly give it an accelerated passage for onward transmission to the President for presidential assent.”