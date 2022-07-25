Although, Macbeth wasn’t deceived that he is going to become a king. I am talking about this eponymous character in one of William Shakespeare’s tragic plays, Macbeth.

Macbeth was an example of a great warrior, fierce and mighty who fought and won every battle that has come his way. A man of valor and honor whose praise was in the mouth of the whole kingdom and then (his praise) became a delicious music. His greatness was beyond fighting every battle and winning. He was so powerful that he could sit at the back of an ant. He commandeered all the belongings of the opposed party. Such a great man!

He met this soothsayer, one day. This soothsayer who Foresees he is going to become a king tells him. Macbeth supposedly exhibited patience and let divine will be done, instead, he fast-tracked the clock; or so he supposed. He betrayed his kingdom and kill the king to become one, forgetting ‘power is transient’; that you sit to stand for another.

As my people would say ‘a stick used in chastising a senior wife is on the roof for the junior ones ‘. After what seems to be a never ending reign, there comes a small warrior who was born two decades after Macbeth has sheathed his sword. It was this small warrior that eventually showed the door of the other room (killed him) to the almighty Macbeth. And so life is the end of a great general.

Dears, in all you do, do not be overzealous and covetous, because greediness kills faster than coronavirus. Be calm. Don’t underestimate anyone you see out there, they may be the roadblocks impeding you to attain the glorious feat. That the rejected stone of today may tomorrow turn to be a cornerstone is enough to tread softly.

And of course there are many things people tell you. These people are charlatans. They will put you on the lane they never prayed to be. I heard this thing called ‘ live and let others live’ and ‘ it is your fight’ from Balqees Hamzat, I hoped it healed.

Seeking for guidance is good, no one is disputing that. But “seek for advice then use your brain”.

Dauda Musbau is a freelance journalist who writes for Pen Press, Udus; the literature-in-English student can be reached via oneehm1612@gmail.com