“O my people, trust in him at all times. Pour out your heart to him, for God is our refuge.” (Psalms 62:8)

Isn’t it great to know that there’s someone you can always turn to? To talk about your hopes and troubles, victories and failures.

Someone whom you can vent to when you’re frustrated, and celebrate with when you’re joyous.

Isn’t it even greater to know that this someone loves you deeply? He cares for you more than anyone else.

And not only does He listen to you, He’s also able to help you. To be your refuge.

He shields you from your troubles, defeats your enemies, and blesses all that you put your hands to.

He always listens intently, never missing a word that you say.

In fact, He’s even more eager to bless you than you’re to receive.

What’s more, He’s also the King of kings and the lord of Lords.

He holds the entire universe in His hands.

The stars shine because of Him. The wind and the waves obey His every command.

Truly, what a privilege it is to have the Lord of hosts as our confidant.

So pour your heart out to Him today. Tell Him your hopes and your dreams.

He longs to commune with you and turn your dreams into realities.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for always listening to me.

It’s such a comfort to know that I can always confide in you.

No matter what I’m going through, you’re always there with me.

Truly, no one understands me like you do.

You are closer to me than my very breath.

You count the number of hairs on my head.

You know the depths of my heart even before I utter a single word.

Yet, you always listen to me. With care. With love. With blessings.

O how I love to commune with you. To tell you my hopes and my dreams, my troubles and my fears.

For you know what I need, even when I’m at a lost of words.

Even just being in your presence is soothing to my soul.

May I always dwell in your house Lord. Forever and ever.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

