In the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGXequity )’s market yesterday, the bulls outperformed the bears as expectations for strong full-year earnings drove up capitalization by N12 billion.

The market value of listed securities increased by 0.04 percent to N30.409 trillion at the close of yesterday’s trading from N30.397 trillion reported the day before, while the All-Share index likewise increased by 21.00 basis points to 55822.14 points from 55801.14 points traded on Wednesday.

Gains in medium- and large-capitalized stocks, including Dangote Cement, Champion Breweries, GTCO, Living Trust, and TransNational Company, had an impact on the recovery (Transcorp).

12 equities on the price movement chart showed price increases, while 19 stocks made up the losers chart.

Transcorp took the top spot on the gainers’ chart, rising 8.66% to close at N1.38 kobo, while Royal Exchange came in second, rising 5.63% to close at 75 kobo. Champion Breweries increased by 4.60% to finish at N5. Living Trust increased 4.21% to finish at N2.97 kobo.

To settle at 26 kobo per share, Chams Plc was up 4.0%. To close at 29 kobo, Japaul Gold had a 3.57 percent increase. Lasaco received 2% and closed at N1.02 kobo.

CHI increased by 1.56% to finish at 65 kobo. Jaiz Bank increased 1.10 percent to end the day at 92 kobo.

To close at N288 Dangote Cement gained 1.05 percent. To close at N26.55 kobo, GTCO also increased by 57%.

However, NCR Plc and Conoil, which lost 9.93% to close at N2.63 kobo and N43.20 kobo, respectively, and UPL, which lost 9.0% to settle at N1.82 kobo, led the losers chart.

Prestige Assurance lost 8.89% of its value to end the day at 41 kobo. Ardova Plc lost 8.33% of its value to close at N15.95 kobo. While Sovereign insurance declined by 6.67% to close at 28 kobo, FTN Cocoa and Livestock Feeds declined by 7.14% to close at 26 kobo and N1.04 kobo, respectively.

In order to close at N6.80 kobo, Eternaoil lost 5.56 percent. NGX Group likewise experienced a 6.67% decline, ending the day at N28.85 kobo.

Trading volume jumped by 103.9% as investors transacted 311.476 million shares worth N3.093 billion in 3627 deals as opposed to 152.742 million shares worth N3.572 billion transacted in 3293 deals the day before.

Transcorp shares saw the most activity throughout the day, with 179.841 million shares changing hands for N239.244 million. GTCO Plc came in second with 41.396 million shares changing hands for N1.098 billion. 18.492 million shares of Zenith Bank Plc were exchanged for N480.368 million, 7.950 million shares of Stanbic IBTC were exchanged for N317.984 million, and 6.731 million shares of Sterling Bank were exchanged for N10.100 million.

