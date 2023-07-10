Portable throws shades at Shallipopi…

Shallipopi, a rising star has been criticized by renowned street rapper Portable Omolalomi for using fraud to climb to the top three spots on a music chart.

As you may remember, the EFCC detained Shallipopi and others for their roles in an online fraud scheme.

To counter this, the artist released a brand-new song after his release called “Ex Convict,” which is presently ranked second on Apple Music’s Top Song chart.

After the song became popular, Portable accused Shallipopi of using “stream farming,” an artificial method of amassing large amounts of streams on music charts.

The artist, according to Portable, is a nobody who unexpectedly shot to the top of the charts because of his mediocre vocal abilities. Additionally, he subtly made fun of Asake by implying who was the top-ranking musician.

“Who be that shalli-poppi, they will still carry you. You wey dem just release. How many music you sing? Who sabi your face? You wey dem just release, you con dey top chart. Me wey go prison, I no top chart. You are a thief; you’re using farmer boys. Your face no blow, your voice no sound. Come Zeh nation make I teach you,” he said in part.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Shallipopi, however, has not responded or mentioned anything about portable shades. We wish the rapidly developing musician the best as he achieves this significant milestone for the first time in his musical career.

Share this post