The fourth iteration of Wema Bank Plc’s SME Business School has begun classes in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wema Bank’s SME Business School was established in Lagos in 2021 with the goal of assisting in the development of SMEs around the nation.

While the third edition took place in Abuja, the second edition was conducted virtually.

The initiative, which is now making its way to the South-South geopolitical zone of the nation, has assisted in giving SMEs in various regions of the nation the business management knowledge and skills necessary to successfully run their businesses and address the constantly changing challenges of today’s business environment.

Wema SME Business School was founded in an effort to close the critical knowledge gap in the SME space in Nigeria, according to Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head of Retail Business at Wema Bank. Each edition of the program is held in a different region of the nation to ensure that SMEs everywhere in the country can participate and benefit.

He said that the fourth iteration of the Wema SME Business School, which will be held in Port Harcourt and begin on Monday, November 14, 2022, will provide developing companies operating in the South-South zone of the country with modern business management skills and knowledge. He declared, “We want to make them champions and prosperous businesses, helping the economic development of the nation.

He revealed that the bank has teamed up with elite consultants from reputable companies both inside and outside of Nigeria, such as Deloitte, Facebook (Meta), and Nexford University, to serve as facilitators on the programme and make sure that the participants have an immersive and priceless learning experience.

Dotun added that the program will significantly benefit SMEs looking to expand and improve their market positions.

“As an SME-friendly bank, we understand that starting and running a business in Nigeria is no small feat, and there are lots of challenges that SMEs face.”

“We started the Wema SME Business School to equip them with relevant and practical knowledge that will guide them in the effective running of their businesses and to surmount any challenges that they encounter.”