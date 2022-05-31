Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Port Harcourt Tragedy: King Felipe, Queen Letizia Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari

Port Harcourt Tragedy: King Felipe, Queen Letizia Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have sent condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent tragedy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a message addressed to President Buhari and signed by His Majesty the King, Felipe VI, the Monarch wrote:

‘‘Mr President:

‘‘Upon learning of the terrible tragedy that occurred in the city of Port Harcourt, in which such a large number of people lost their lives, I wish to convey to you, on behalf of the Government and the people of Spain, our deepest condolences.

‘‘The Queen joins me in sending, through you, all our support and solidarity to the families of the deceased and best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

‘‘Receive, Mr President, the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem together with an affectionate greeting for the beloved people of Nigeria.’’

