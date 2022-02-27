Population Commission Chief Seeks Security Partnership with Civil Defence

National Population Commission Chairman, Isa Nasir Kwarra, is seeking a partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the protection of lives and properties as the agency is about to commence the 2022 Population Census.

Spokesman for the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement said Kwarra said for appropriate planning by the government, there is a need for accuracy in data gathering and for the safety of workers and materials used during census the National Population Commission has deemed it fit to seek collaborations with the NSCDC across the 774 local government areas in the nation.

“The National Population Commission (NPopC) of Nigeria is an agency established by the Federal Government in 1988 with statutory powers to collect, analyze and disseminate demographic data in the country.

‘’The commission is saddled with the responsibility of undertaking the enumeration of population of Nigeria periodically through censuses, sample survey etc. It also establishes and maintains machinery for continuous and universal registration of births and deaths throughout the federation as well as monitors the national population information data bank amongst others”

“Premised on the aforementioned, NPopC wishes to seek the cooperation I of NSCDC for security and protection of the Commission’s Staff and information gathering equipment as they go through different locations.

This is so because it is obvious that some parts of the country have peculiar security challenges. The officers and men of the Corps are needed to give security coverage to NPopC officials while on duty Hon. Kwarra said.”

The NPopC Chairman further relayed that by the month of May there would be Pilot Census and every Nigerian must be counted. He maintained that the 2022 census is very unique as both human, schools, bridges, buildings would be enumerated which is the main reason it is regarded as.’’

Responding, NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, said the visit of the NPopC Chairman is very central and germane for the cooperate existence of the nation as the Commission carries out the provision of demographic data needed for National planning.

He further, intimated the NPopC Boss and his entourage on the major mandate of the Corps relying on the background of NSCDC since 1967 at the emergence of the Civil war to when the Corps became a full fletched Paramilitary Agency through the promulgation of Act 2003 as amended 2007.

The Commandant General said safeguarding Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Disaster Management, rescue of victims during emergencies, Training, Monitoring, Supervision and Licensing of Private Guard Companies, Protection of Agro-Allied Industries, settling disputes between herders and farmers amongst others are very pivotal mandates of the Corps hence the NSCDC would give maximum protection to all staff of the National Population Commission as soon as the Census 2022 commence.