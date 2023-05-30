Popular TikTok Musician, Shallipopi Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested a popular musician on TikTok, one Crown Uzama (aka ShalliPopi) and his manager, Ajayi Abdul Hafeez(aka 21 Badda) for alleged internet-related fraud EFCC has alleged.

According to EFCC, they were arrested alongside 29 other suspects, including four females: Glory Chinyere Kelvin Ogunwa l, Tina Ochonogor, Favour Baba Dawa, and Joseph Judith Iya.

The others are Adewale Adedokun, Yakubu Emmanuel Ojochememi, AbdulAzeez Temidayo Suleiman, Umoru Osioke AbdulAzeez l, Emmanuel Isaac Iwebo, Shuaibu Umaru Smart, Joel Kator, Gowon Titus, Emmanuel Daniel, Enough Etim Ekpo, Atano Timi Eben, Ijuo John Ochi, Paul Emmanuel Kaye, Uyit Victor, and David Elijah Yachai

Others include Leche Precious Sokomba, Onoja Samuel Uroko, Cornelius Oyathekhua Agbodesi, Edigim Nosa Success, Azubuike Melchizedek Oniya, Usman Shereef, Victory Dennis Chiemela, Lambert Fortunetus Chikwado, Asoore King Oloruntoba, and Malik Adanu Jibril.

Furthermore, EFCC disclosed that they were arrested following actionable intelligence about a proposed show by suspected Internet fraudsters at Barnawa, Kaduna. The suspects were arrested in sting operations at Disney Park Lounge, Epitome, and Tomoso Hotels, all in the Barnawa axis of Kaduna.

Items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers, and two vehicles.

EFCC said the suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation.

