Popular TikTok Musician, Shallipopi Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud

Osniff Daniel May 30, 2023 0
Shallipopi Arrested

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested a popular musician on TikTok, one Crown Uzama (aka ShalliPopi) and his manager, Ajayi Abdul Hafeez(aka 21 Badda) for alleged internet-related fraud EFCC has alleged.

According to EFCC, they were arrested alongside 29 other suspects, including four females: Glory Chinyere Kelvin Ogunwa l, Tina Ochonogor, Favour Baba Dawa, and Joseph Judith Iya.

The others are Adewale Adedokun, Yakubu Emmanuel Ojochememi, AbdulAzeez Temidayo Suleiman, Umoru Osioke AbdulAzeez l, Emmanuel Isaac Iwebo, Shuaibu Umaru Smart, Joel Kator, Gowon Titus, Emmanuel Daniel, Enough Etim Ekpo, Atano Timi Eben, Ijuo John Ochi, Paul Emmanuel Kaye, Uyit Victor, and David Elijah Yachai

Others include Leche Precious Sokomba, Onoja Samuel Uroko, Cornelius Oyathekhua Agbodesi, Edigim Nosa Success, Azubuike Melchizedek Oniya, Usman Shereef, Victory Dennis Chiemela, Lambert Fortunetus Chikwado, Asoore King Oloruntoba, and Malik Adanu Jibril.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Furthermore, EFCC disclosed that they were arrested following actionable intelligence about a proposed show by suspected Internet fraudsters at Barnawa, Kaduna. The suspects were arrested in sting operations at Disney Park Lounge, Epitome, and Tomoso Hotels, all in the Barnawa axis of Kaduna.

Items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers, and two vehicles.

EFCC said the suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation.

Shallipopi Arrested

Osniff Daniel

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Dr. Rahman Adedoyin  guilty Of Murder

Breaking: Court Finds OAU Student alleged murderer,  Dr. Rahman Adedoyin,  guilty Of Murder

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0
Hawwal Ogungbadero

Hawwal and Others Set Record For Longest Recording Session

TNC Reporter May 30, 2023 0

Toyin Abraham’s Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Osniff Daniel May 30, 2023 0
Tinubu

May Tinubu Never Need Our Pity

Ayodele Suyi May 30, 2023 0
Tinubu President

Options before Tinubu and His Critics

Jideofor Adibe May 30, 2023 0
Ibadan radio station Yoruba Nation

Suspected ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitators arrested for hijacking Ibadan radio station

Kunle Dada May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Shallipopi Arrested

Popular TikTok Musician, Shallipopi Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud

Osniff Daniel May 30, 2023 0
Ay Tackles Trolls comedian

Comedian AY Tackles Trolls After Accepting National Award

Adams Peter May 30, 2023 0
Buhari’s Administration Most Atrocious

Intersociety Says Buhari’s Administration Most Atrocious in Nigeria

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 30, 2023 0

None of Our Members Will Willingly Jeopardize Nigeria’s Peace, Stability- MACBAN

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 30, 2023 0
NDLEA Uncovers Lethal Drug

NDLEA Uncovers Lethal Drug, Fentanyl Syndicate in Anambra, Arrests Two

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 30, 2023 0