Prominent Nigerian skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Oga Sabinus has survived a car accident on Sunday morning.

The entertainer who has become the toast of the creative industry wrote on his Instagram page:

“Safe and sound, thank you for the calls and care.”

Oga Sabinus, also on his Instagram Live some minutes after the incident, assured his fans that he is safe and well.

Sabinus said, “For the people calling, I am receiving messages. I am okay. Don’t be afraid. The only thing I keep saying is people should avoid drinking before driving. It is the first time I will be seeing a car driving in one lane, and another car in another lane drive into the other lane and scatter the motor.”