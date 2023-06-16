Popular Singer, Mr Eazi reveals Real Estate Project in Rwanda

Oluwatosin Ajibade also known as Mr. Eazi unveiled his multi-million naira Estate in Rwanda. Recently, selling his portfolio company Zagadat Capital for 1 billion dollars, the popular singer has held a track record of exploring multiple income streams outside the Entertainment industry.

The property still undergoing construction, is said to have 2000 local workers on-site with 30% of them being female. Mr. Eazi also claimed through his Insta post, that the project utilized local tech and would be affordable for customers. Mr. Eazi said of the project that he couldn’t wait to see other African countries adopt its sustainable housing model.

Some of his ventures in entertainment include; Banku Music, a record label established to promote and support emerging African talents in the music industry, Empawa Africa, an incubator program for emerging African musicians, which was launched in 2018, emPawa Distribution, an extension of the Empawa Africa initiative launched in 2019. It is a digital distribution platform that helps African artists distribute their music globally across various streaming platforms and digital music stores and Africa Music Fund (AMF).

