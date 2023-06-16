Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Popular Singer, Mr Eazi reveals Real Estate Project in Rwanda

Popular Singer, Mr Eazi reveals Real Estate Project in Rwanda

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0

Oluwatosin Ajibade also known as Mr. Eazi unveiled his multi-million naira Estate in Rwanda. Recently, selling his portfolio company Zagadat Capital for 1 billion dollars, the popular singer has held a track record of exploring multiple income streams outside the Entertainment industry.

The property still undergoing construction, is said to have 2000 local workers on-site with 30% of them being female. Mr. Eazi also claimed through his Insta post, that the project utilized local tech and would be affordable for customers. Mr. Eazi said of the project that he couldn’t wait to see other African countries adopt its sustainable housing model.

Some of his ventures in entertainment include; Banku Music, a record label established to promote and support emerging African talents in the music industry, Empawa Africa, an incubator program for emerging African musicians, which was launched in 2018, emPawa Distribution, an extension of the Empawa Africa initiative launched in 2019. It is a digital distribution platform that helps African artists distribute their music globally across various streaming platforms and digital music stores and Africa Music Fund (AMF).

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

 

Esther Salami

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois: The Fast Rising Cinema Sensation

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank collaborated with Bank of the World to introduce a New Feature ‘Bid Of The Week.

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Asake Album

‘Work of Art’ is the second album released by Asake

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy

“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy warns those leaking his new song on a live video

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois: The Fast Rising Cinema Sensation

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank collaborated with Bank of the World to introduce a New Feature ‘Bid Of The Week.

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0