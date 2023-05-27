Popular Sapele Hotelier Allegedly Beaten To Death By His Two Children 

Emekeme Joseph, popularly known as Semikolo, the Chairman of Covenant Suites, a hotel chain and a Deacon of Winner’s Chapel, is dead.

Sources said the man fell gravely ill after his sons assaulted him.

It is alleged that the sons who graduated from Covenant University caught their father with a side chick and demanded a million naira bribe, or they’ll inform their mom, who was holidaying in the United States then.

It is said that the father called off their bluff, and true to their threat, they reported the sleazy affair to their mother, who was incensed.

The next day the father dropped by the Coca-Cola depot of the wife, and when the sons saw him, they hounded him out of the place.

According to insiders, he angrily went home and seized the keys to the sons’ cars, which drew their ire, and they descended on him with blows and kicks. He called the police, and the boys broke the head of one of the police officers.

The boys were arrested, and the father was rushed to the hospital. The father’s condition deteriorated quickly, and he was referred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he fought for his life.