Golf is gradually becoming a popular sport in Nigeria. Many new recreational and entertainment centers are building state-of-the-art golf courses to cater to Nigerians’ rising demand for golf entertainment.

Professional golf in Nigeria may not be on par with other global professional golf standards witnessed in presidents cup golf and other popular golf tournaments. But the rate at which the sport is growing shows that professional golf in Nigeria will attain the highest levels within a short period.

Before now, many Nigerians regarded golf as an elite sport, especially as there were limited golf courses, with many of them situated in reserved areas. With the establishment of more golf entertainment centers, more people now have access to playing golf. This access has promoted the rise of several Nigerian professional golfers.

Big Golf Tournaments in Nigeria

The prospects of professional golf in Nigeria are looking brilliant. Most golfers in Nigeria are still amateurs but are motivated to improve their game through high-level golf competitions organized on different top golf courses around the country.

Nigeria may not be on the golf map yet. Still, with these professional golf tournaments organized frequently, the golfing standards are expected to rise and conform to global best practices.

Here are some of the most popular golf tournaments in Nigeria:

The Nigeria Cup

The Nigeria Cup is an annual golf tournament organized by Ikoyi Club in 1938 to celebrate Nigeria’s independence. The tournament commenced in 1997 and will hold its 25th edition between September 24th and October 1st, 2022. The week-long event features golf games for children, women, and men. It will feature a professional golf tournament with players from Nigeria and beyond.

Captain’s Day Tournament

Ikeja Golf Club annually organizes the Captain’s Day Tournament to honor its outgoing captain and their leadership team. The tournament is also used to usher in a new captain and leadership committee in line with global golf conventions. Ikeja Golf Club is working to bring more people on board to embrace golf. The Captain’s Day Tournament brings professional golfers from far and wide to compete under the highest conditions.

Lagos Amateur Golf Open Championship

The Lagos Amateur Golf Open is one of the oldest golf competitions in Nigeria. It is a good stage for amateur golfers to test their skills and begin their rise through the ranks.

Conclusion

These golf tournaments help to change the narratives surrounding golf in Nigeria. With more tournaments like this, especially at the amateur level, the next decade will likely witness several professional golfers from Nigeria competing in the most prominent golf stages worldwide.