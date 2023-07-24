Popular Anambra Native Doctor Allegedly Kidnapped, 2 Aides Shot Dead

Gunmen yet-to-be-identified on Sunday night, abducted a popular Anambra-born native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, known as Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị (an egg that breaks palm nut).

TNC correspondent gathered that Akwa Ọkụkọ was kidnapped on Sunday night in one of his hotels in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The native doctor, reputed for his purported powers of disappearance, was tragically unable to evade the gunmen who targeted him and stormed the hotel.

During the abduction, his two personal security aides valiantly attempted to protect him but, sadly, lost their lives in the process.

The incident took place at the Triple P Hotel, Oba, one of the three hotels owned by the native doctor in Oba.

Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị, a young man in his 20’s, is one of the most formidable and richest native doctors in Anambra State, with videos of his boastful lifestyle and flamboyance rife on social media.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command, through the Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the kidnapping, saying the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has issued directives to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of the native doctor.

In the wake of the incident, numerous people have gathered at his residence in Oba to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his abduction.

As at the time of this publication, the kidnappers are yet to make any contact or demands for ransom from the family.