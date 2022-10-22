My heart bleeds! Tears rolling down my cheek since yesterday. In a pool of blood, gone without a word to their loved ones. Duty called, in the process life gone in a gruesome manner.

They signed for it, you may argue, placing their life on the line for others to live.

Poor security Escorts, always at the receiving end whenever they strike, paying for their life for the life of those who cared less about them, pulling and pushing their loved ones into pains and perpetual distress.

Fallen and breathless in a pool of blood, chapters ended, phases gone, future and aspirations stalled, wife widowed and children fatherless,while the people on whose account their life was sniffed off ,move on, praising God for protection.

Where are thou God? Different from the God that saw your principals through? Where are thou God? Where are your sonship in the scheme of God’s protective power?

Think! You police Escorts! Think! you who guard the powerful and mighty. Think! you who brandish guns, hanging so loosely on moving vans, think! you who dressed in tight fitted black suits and face darkened with black shades, you are more vulnerable than the one you seem to guard and protect. Think!

Think! why is it always you that get triggered down, stiff and breathless in a pool of blood anytime they attack.

You guard them and mill around them ready to pay for your life that isn’t as fortified with human made bullet repellant devices as theirs.

Like one under the influence of something, you block, you shield, you protect a life that is better than yours, seen and enjoyed more better life than yours, live in better house than you, whose children are far better place than yours.

Bare bodied with nothing but one smoking gun, you guard a man enclosed inside a bullet proof.

How a guinea pig you have turned yourself, bringing tears too early to the eyes of your loved ones.

How I wished those you lay down your life for ,will care to make your families comfortable with a dot from the very wealth that made them thick and broad in the society.

So sad, the story will always be told in same manner of neglect, allowing and abandoning them to nurse their loss and lack dejectedly.

If only they were in bullet cars like their principals, their life would have been saved.

Oh you Escorts and security personnel , your life is endangered, so you sign for, but it can be made less risky for the sake of your loved ones; if only your principals value your life and the future of your loved ones, your duties would have been made less risky as theirs are made by human devices.

Ubah escaped but many of you died. Sule escaped too leaving many of you in pool of blood stiff and breathless. You gerrit! Your life is as precious as theirs .The difference is, yours was bare and open, while theirs were swallowed in the devices of human technology.

May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com