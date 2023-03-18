Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of peaceful election, stating that there is no need for fear.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said “Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the Government wishes to assure ALL residents of the security of lives and property in the State.

“Whilst the State Government reiterates the Freedom of Religion, it also cautions Traditional Institutions holding these Customary Rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the State Government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during and after elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our State is peaceful and it will remain so.”