No one comes to it and remains the same. It is a game played mostly by desperate folks.

They come with knife, equipped with lies and guard themselves with tools of defamation.

Everything is a weapon for them. Blackmail is the game changer. Creating what wasn’t and never would and making them sound and seem real. A strategy common to them.

There isn’t nothing like brotherhood in the field. Everyone on the other side is seen as an enemy; to be crushed and buried. No clinking of glasses on the juggle ; no playing with kid gloves; no smiling. Use every means and tools well and ensure you are a head all the time; provoking not reacting. Politics!!

Politics isn’t dirty as many think. It is good, nice and noble, a channel for good policy, bringing development to the grass root. But desperation has made it a war zone where images are battered, character assassinated and genealogy doctored and reframed in a very ridiculous and embarrassing manner.

What would have followed one to the grave, unknown to the world is made public in politics.

The life behind closed doors, which nobody would have known is exposed and ridiculed in politics.

Politics! Where Paternity and maternity status are questioned. Woe unto you if your history is hazy and cloudy ; you will surely be helped to make it clearer.

Ones life isn’t ones life anymore in politics. No privacy! Public scrutiny and assessment trailing one.

You cough , you smile, you pray , even the way you dress and look are all interrogated given them the meaning never intended. Politics!!

Politics isn’t a ping pong game. It is not a walk in the park nor a sipping of hot creamy coffee. It is a game only the big and deep hearts play, taking every wotowoto like water off the duck’s back.

Politics! What an interesting game ; not for the weak! Not for the faint hearted nor those whose heads are delicate enough to take pebbles. Surely it must come, both the deserved and the undeserved, the reasonable and the idiotic, the fake and the stage managed all will come with arrows of mass destruction just to get you off the path.

Think before you venture into politics else you may be battered and shattered leaving you standing on a platform of defeat like fish out of water.

To the wise; the decent, the competent, the visionary who know their worth with a track record of unspeakable success; each of such pebbles are turned into a step for a higher ground , refer El- rufia Nollywood pebbles on Obi.

He got no angry, to his favour he turned it into a campaign talking point.

He is the man! He fears no murky water of politics, will always navigate his ways and make them an advantage.

