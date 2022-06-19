Politics of 5G: The Ace In The Hole

Politics is dynamic, “it is a dirty game” according to some people, a game of interest not of value, morals and competence opined by some other schools of thought. These are perceptions which may not be real. In itself Politics is good, how one plays it determines what one gets from it eventually.

From Abubakar Tafawa Belewa and Nnamdi Azikiwe era to this present time, the story and the impact of Politics have be one of same tale, said in different ways by different persons.

The story is the same, the cover design different, of course with different authors. Old wine more or less in a new wine skin.

Nothing has significantly changed. The song of 1960 corruption, poor electricity, poverty, weaponization of religious and tribal sentiments etc have been same, burrowing even deeper and deeper into the very depth where the life and continous existence of the nation is uncertain and endangered.

Each election year comes with same rhetoric , same campaign strategy, leaving nothing to be desired and appreciated in their promises of lies and deciet.

Isn’t it ridiculous that the newspapers’ headlines of 30years ago make no significant difference of today’ headlines. The only difference of course is in the date, baring that, nothing seems to be new.

Few days ago I stumbled on one of the Old dailies that carried the campaign speech of MKO Abiola, but for the face of Abiola and the date one would mistake it for today’ daily, same promises, same challenges same everything . A vicious circle of shame, stagnation , very worrisome, leaving one to speculate if Nigeria is in some kind of ancient pattern of curse and imprisonment.

It becomes more irritating when one goes memory lane, chronicling the very countries that were minors and minions to Nigeria, how they have meteorically transformed, leaving Nigeria behind, while they sprint the more into progression while our dearest country whines and gnashes, wobbles, limps and crawls struggling to catch up.

They were there when Abubakar and Azikiwe ruled. Same old folks when Shagari held sway. Still hanging around when the military balcanized our democracy and “corruptinized” the system.

Still around the corridor of power when democracy was birthed the third time, not ready to leave the stage anytime soon, bestriding the political space like shylocks,milking and suckng her dry while the masses watch helplessly, but not anymore!

Same persons, same mentality, same strategy, same lies of promises etc. How can the nation grow, develop and progress? In this kind of politics?

“5G network is not just another upgrade from 4G mobile networks. It is an evolution that will transform the business, industries, and our lives with the ability to connect billions of devices, deliver high bandwidth, and provide extremely low latency. Network slicing is the major part of this evolution to unlock the real potential of this new era. It empowers a service provider to onboard new and complex services from different industries and provides dedicated and secure networks with guaranteed service quality, reliability, latency, and much more” ( copied)

We are done with 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G Political networks. The world is moving away from slow political bandwidth to a higher bandwidth that would accommodate the various smart and ingenious ways of recreating a new and smart way of governance with benefits for all, zero tolerance for corruption, nepotism, tribalism and religious sensationalism. This is called 5G politics

This isn’t an era of politics of antagonism, mud slinging, ad hominem, bitterness, calumny , 1k , branded bag of rice, rigging etc All these belong to the era of 1, 2, 3, 4Gs politics.

We are all religious beings seeking a place in the space of that being whose being is always to be. The unmoved mover, call him the Alpha and the Omega, call him a force, an energy or a big bang, the truth is, there is a being that over sees the affairs of the earth.

In as much as ones soul remains restless until it rests in him, the search and quest would remain unabated , however, the very habit of an average Nigerian Christian toward God, signs, miracles and wonders, may not necessarily be a factor of faithfulness and repentance but more of hardship and quest to have a bit of fresh air from the strangulation of worldliness.

This position however contestable , comes true when the very number of churches and pastors in our space fail to reproduce in commensurate measures godliness, decency morals and values in the life of Christians.

We have been chastised, pummeled and reduced to nothing by hardship caused by wrong politicians and politicking, making religion more of an opium to the masses under the grinding clinch of bad governance.

Good governance makes basic amenities( Good road, employment, good health care, security, electricity etc)not a luxury, one rocket science achievement rather one that comes as a right to the masses, scaling down prayer point and suplication to God for miracles to a genuine seeking of God’s fellowship, love and faithfulness.

Bad Governments have made many accidental Christians without root and affection for God, pursuing miracles, signs and wonders for ephemerals, which as it were ,good governance would have ordinarily provided for.

We want a government that would reduce our prayer points for things, giving us more enabling environment to worship God in truth and in spirit without the incumbrances of unemployment, hunger, poor health care, housing, good road, electricity etc.

To get this, Politics of 5G becomes the ace In our political hole. It is politics over and above the diminishing and diminutive influence of tribe, religion, affinity, corruption etc to a politics that thrives in competence, vision, dedication, integrity, fairness, equity etc.

It empowers the masses to do for themselves what they can, importuning God the less, to do for us what we can do for ourselves.

Bad Governance over time has hoodwinked us, the basics, the commonest which they should provide, they make them look like one big favour.

Enough of these recycling of these geriatrics, who lived and enjoyed their youthful moments, living their old age, struggling still to live our youthful age and future without scruple as if we had no future and vision.

No be juju be that! May be jazz or witchcraft!!

#Jarlath Opara