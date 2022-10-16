Emotions are integral to all human endeavor, although this has not always been accepted. As late as the 1980s, philosopher Jerome Shaffer observed that “from a rational and moral point of view, I can see no possibility of a general justification of emotion. And it is easy enough to imagine individual lives and even a whole world in which things would be much better if there were no emotion”. Although, It is widely accepted that human emotions are too complex to be characterized as positive or negative – as psychologists like to remind us, we’re not rational beings.

The words emotion and sentiment are used interchangeably by most of us, even though, there exists a difference between the concepts of the two. These terms, emotion and sentiment, are widely used in psychology. Emotion refers to a complex psychological state such as happiness, anger, jealousy, grief, etc. Sentiment, on the other hand, can be defined as a mental attitude that is created through the existence of the emotion. This highlights that an emotion and a sentiment are different from one another. Through this article let us examine the differences between an emotion and a sentiment.

Without doubt, a tensed atmosphere is generated by emotion and driven by sentiments. Negative emotions focus our awareness. They help us to zero in on a problem so we can deal with it. But too many negative emotions can make us feel overwhelmed, anxious, exhausted, or stressed out. When negative emotions are out of balance, problems might seem too big to handle. Therefore, as we approach the 2023 general elections the need for caution has become imperative so that we avoid the pitfall of sentiment and emotion.

Additionally, apart from the issues of sentiment and emotion, social influence and peer effects, as originating from family and friends, also play an important role in elections and voting behavior. As such, the degree to which voting decision is affected by internal processes and external influences alters the quality of making truly democratic decisions. The decision is not a mere expression of a preference as they say that voters embrace a role in elections and differentiate between ‘referees’ and ‘supporters’. It is thus imperative that greater wisdom be deployed in the circumstance, as well as reinventing our’Nigerianess’.

Flowing from the foregoing, it is important for us to be a bit circumspect as people who in a couple of months time, will be heading to the polls. This election circle scheduled for February/March 2023 will be the 7th since the country returned to democratic governance 23 years ago. This is the longest period of democratic governance in the history of Nigeria. While this is commendable, there are a few challenges to be addressed in the journey towards strengthening democracy. Thus the actual essence of governance and citizens responsibility vis-a-vis the doctrine of legitimate expectation.

Profoundly, I like to identify with the legitimate expectations of our citizens, particularly the social reengineering of our system. Nevertheless, the way forward is steadfastness not the in manner in which some of the political parties and candidates structured their campaigns which are majorly tailored towards sentiment and emotion, which has become a source of serious concerns. The upcoming elections may seems to have been unwittingly programed to actualized a set target. I searched through history to know where sentiment and emotion have been won an election I could not find anywhere, It is strategy that can achieve the desired results. So, therefore, it will be an effort in futility and unwise to continue to delude ourselves and allow our citizens to become a weapon in the hands of manipulators using religion and ethnicity as camouflage.

Ironically, the same elements that are promoting disaffection among our citizens in and prideful of themselves as the “owners of Nigeria” are the real reason why we found ourselves where we are today as a nation. Instead of sobriquet disposition and genuinely working towards a rejuvenated society and a new Nigeria of our dreams. They are the ones encouraging divisiveness and stoking religious sentiments. Yes, part of being human is having ups and downs, good times, and bad, so also, in a troubled nation like ours. However spreading falsehood, hatred and deep-seated animosity amongst other is totally unacceptable. This is not consistent with nation-building – such tendencies and behavioral pattern are sadistic to say the least. Such inconsistency are noticeable in the conducts of many of our citizens and supposedly statesmen.

Noticeable, their agenda is a well packaged and dubious intention to confuse the unsuspecting gullible masses, using all manners of subterranean movements and subterfuge to actualized their set goals. As part of an elaborate self-serving scheme. This is evidently clear in one of the articles I read this morning, the author in his deceitfulness and the usual characteristics of a deluded mindset, posited thus; “some said Tinubu’s wife is a Christian pastor???— Of what influence will she have over the decisions of the president’s cabinet? (We know the role of everyone according to Constitution)! Even Osinbajo who is a Christian pastor in the office of the VP is held silent.” Ironically, in his twisted mind the said author contradicted himself by trying to justify what they have been propagating as “evil” of same faith ticket.

Relatedly, I stumbled on another piece written by an unbiased mind, the voice from Atlanta. He posited: “To be sincere, the only reason his candidacy excites me is the prospect of someone from the Southeast becoming president to calm the feelings of mass alienation that fuels Biafra agitation. In the last few weeks, I took some time to read up on him, listen to most of his speeches and media interviews, and talk to people who knew him when he was governor, and I came to the conclusion that he is just another business-as-usual, run-of-the-mill Nigerian politician.

The erudite scholar continued; “He certainly isn’t worse than Tinubu and Atiku, but he isn’t the transformational leader his fans think he is–or want him to be. Yet, I’ll be happy if he’s able to beat the odds and emerge victorious. It will do a lot of good to national cohesion, in my opinion. But he’ll at best be like a Goodluck Jonathan and at worst like Buhari.”- Farooq Kperongi. This is the kind of unbiased views and disposition of fairness doctrine that we should begin to propagate instead of priming the people with sentiment and emotion which is capable of undermining our fragile peaceful coexistence.

Finally, I crave your indulgence to conclude this article that focuses on strategy for winning election, with the golden words of Dr. Wayde Goodall the Dean of the College of Ministry at Northwest University, Kirkland, Washington. He had famously said; “When you make people angry, they act in accordance with their baser instincts, often violently and irrationally. When you inspire people, they act in accordance with their higher instincts, sensibly and rationally. Also, anger is transient, whereas inspiration sometimes has a lifelong effect. It isn’t stress that makes us fall–it’s how we respond to stressful events.”

NIGERIA IS NOT FINISHED! NIGERIA SHALL BE VERY GREAT AGAIN IN THE WORLD AND THE WESTERN PEOPLE WILL BEG FOR A VISA TO VISIT.

Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.