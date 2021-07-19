Polish Apple Growers Set for Good Season

47 views | Akpan Akata | July 19, 2021
For Polish apple growers, this appears to be a good season. The new harvest for their produce appears to be safe from extreme weather conditions. One exporter says there have been no unpleasant surprises in terms of weather the past weeks, which should mean volumes will be slightly higher.
The weather has been nice for Polish apple growers. Mateusz Wajnert, Head of Sales for Polish apple exporter Galster, says orchards avoided potential major damages leading up to the new season.
“So far, we’re rather optimistic regarding the situation in our orchards. We’re doing our best to take care of our apples and we give advice to the friendly growers we work every season.
‘’What I can say right now that all unpleasant challenges you can imagine, like for example hail, have passed us by and we hope that it will be like that until the end of harvesting the new crop.”
The final months of the previous season have been more challenging, as it gets more difficult to meet the exact preferences of all the clients, Wajnert explains.
“When looking at the current season, a major challenge was to meet all of the expectations of our customers the past months. We do our best to avoid giving ‘no’ or ‘we can’t do that’ as an answer to our clients, which was difficult to do at times.
‘’We’ve also been looking ahead to the future and in the past few months we’ve set up a new orchard where Gala Royal apples will be grown.”
Wajnert expects volumes to be slightly higher than they were in the previous season. Sizes are expected to be medium, which is what Glaster’s clients are looking for:
“It`s no secret that current demand for apples is slow. Anyway, we could have foreseen it because the stage of season. Good thing is that we are still keep in touch with our customers and planning start of new season. We expect really good quality in new season crop. As we didn’t have a lot of problems with hail or frozen at the spring.
‘’We’ve managed to produce apples in medium sizes, because this is what is most interesting to our customers. The volumes of the crop will be satisfying, maybe there will be higher volumes available but we’ll have to wait and see as it’s still a long way until harvest is completed’’, he said.
