Polish and Swedish Prime Ministers are Organising a Donors’ Conference in Warsaw for Ukraine 

An international donors’ conference for Ukraine is to be held in Warsaw on 5th May. The event is being spearheaded by the Prime Minister of Poland – Mateusz Morawiecki and the Prime Minister of Sweden – Magdalena Andersson, in partnership with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. This initiative aims to provide humanitarian support for Ukraine.

The meeting will be convened at the Heads of State and Government level, with the participation of global business and financial institutions’ representatives. The conference will initiate a series of aid events for war-ravaged Ukraine in the upcoming months.

The conference aims to raise funds for Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs. Poland and Sweden want to encourage their partners to jointly respond to the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine. As a result of Russian aggression, there are civilian casualties, organised forced deportations, and the financial situation of millions of people is constantly deteriorating. Today, real solidarity is needed to effectively support Ukrainian society.

According to the UN, 13 million people living in Ukrainian territory are in need of vital humanitarian aid; including shelter, food and medical supplies. It is therefore essential to mobilise immediate international aid for Ukraine, which currently covers less than 15% of that which is needed.

