The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State, Abutu Yaro has ordered deployment of undercover officers in strategic places in Enugu and Anambra States during the Yuletide.

Yaro’s order was contained in a statement issued by the Zonal (Zone 13) Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), Nkeiruka Nwode, on Friday.

While assuring the people of the zone, comprising Enugu and Anambra States, of secured public spaces for Christmas and New year celebrations, the AIG ordered Commissioners of Police in the zone to deploy such undercover officers on highways, motor parks, worship centres as well as recreational and event centres within their jurisdiction.

The ZPPRO’s statement read in part, “The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13 headquarters, Ukpo, AIG Abutu Yaro, fdc, has assured all ndi Anambra and Enugu States’ resident particularly those who will be travelling to join friends and relatives in various parts of the country especially in the South-Eastern States for the Christmas and New year celebrations of their safety and security during and after the yuletide season.

“Similarly, the AIG reassures those who will be plying roads and airports that proactive measures have been emplaced to ensure that they arrive their destination devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

“To achieve this, the AIG has ordered the Commissioners of Police in-charge of States within the Zone (Anambra and Enugu) as well as Heads of Tactical, Intelligence and Operational units to ensure adequate deployment of undercover/Officers in uniform on highways, motor parks, worship centres as well as recreational and event centres within their jurisdiction and also tasked them to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic as well as prevent traffic robberies.

“AIG Abutu Yaro also directed that officers should embark on visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are on uniform and their vehicles marked with names of their Command, Division, Area Commands or their tactical section for easy identification by members of the public and urged the officers deployed for such duties to always respect fundamental human rights whilst discharging their duties as the IGP monitoring unit section has been deployed to checkmate their activities and whoever devoid of the authorities directive will be dealt with decisively.

“He therefore felicitates with ndi Anambra and Enugu States in particular, the Christian community as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and wished them a Merry Christmas and prosperous new year on behalf of the Officers and men of the Zone.”