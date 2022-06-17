Police Uncover Baby Factory In Anambra, Rescue 4 Pregnant Girls

The Anambra state police command said it yesterday, uncovered a hotel in Nkpor known as Gally Gally, where children between the ages 14 and 17, were allegedly being used as sex slaves and baby factory.

Out of the 35 girls, four were said to be pregnant as of the time of the rescue.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the state police command, in a chat with TNC correspondent after the operation, said police operatives also arrested two male suspects and one female who was said to be the manager of the hotel.

Ikenga also said the operatives recovered three pump action rifles, seven cartridges and cash sum of Eight hundred and seventy-seven thousand, five hundred naira (#877,500) from the hotel.

DSP Ikenga said upon interrogation, some of the victims revealed that they were paid N250 daily by the woman while they were made to sleep with about 15 men daily for N1000 each.

“These are young girls who were just kept there for baby making purposes.

“The police arrested three persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age( 35), Chidiebere Alaka (28) and Nweke Chidiebere.

“What we gathered was that the two male suspects we arrested with guns prevent the girls from going out of the facility and having contact with the outside world.

“They sleep with these girls and get them pregnant and when they deliver, they sell the baby.

“Some of the girls confided in us that their madam gives them only N250 daily while they were made to sleep with up to 15 men daily daily,” he revealed.

The Anambra PPRO said the suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting more information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members.

He also said the police will hand over the victims to NAPTIP for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children.

The PPRO advised parents/guardians to always create a deliberate relationship with their children and wards.

“This will help to guide and direct them in their activities.

“It will help to monitor against unforeseen issues and bad company, ” the PPRO stated.