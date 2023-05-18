Police Reveal Identity of its Operatives, US Consulate Staffers Killed in Anambra Ambush

The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday, revealed the identity of the seven persons killed when a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts were ambushed on Tuesday in Ogbaru council area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng made the disclosure today during a press briefing at the state police command headquarters at Amawbia.

According to CP Echeng, the attack which occurred between 12:00hours and 14:00hours, along Atani/Ossomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) was perpetrated by suspected Eastern Security Network ESN/ Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.

As against the initial figure of four released by the Police as casualty from the incident, the CP said seven persons were killed in the unfortunate incident.

The Anambra Police chief recalled that the information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command, through an official of the consulate, at about 14:30 hours.

“Consequently, a joint team of Mobile Policemen and troops of the Nigerian Navy stationed in Onitsha was immediately deployed to the area.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shot-out but they escaped through a nearby forest.

“Yesterday – 17/05/2023, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ogwuaniocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.

“Two persons of interest were arrested and they currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team,” he said.

Echeng noted that preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA, were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.

He said; “Regrettably, seven persons (including three of the consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts) were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found.

“The deceased police officers include Inspr. Bukar Adams, Inspr. Friday Morgan, Inspr. Adam Andrew and Inspr. Emmanuel Lupata all of Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos. No USA citizen was amongst the casualties.

“Information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack are Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye Monday, Bukar . A. Kabuiki – (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata – (Police), Friday Morgan -(Police) and Adamu Andrew – (Police)”

He informed that the remains of the deceased persons have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the state government, to find and rescue the missing officials.

“In this regard, I call on members of the public who can provide information about the identities and locations of the culprits, to kindly assist the police with such information timeously.

“On behalf of the Anambra State Police Command, I wish to seize this opportunity to condole the families and friends of the deceased persons as well as the USA Consul over this tragic incident.

“May I assure you all of the resolve and determination of the command and other security agencies to track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice,” he said.