Police Recover Body Of Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker, As Gov Soludo Places N10 Bounty On Killers

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday said it has recovered the headless body of the Member representing Aguata Constituency Two in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was kidnapped last week.

The late lawmaker was allegedly abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka on 15th May, 2022 at Oraeri in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

Information from the grapevine had revealed that the abductors had made demands for a certain ransom which the state government could not meet.

However on Saturday, the head of the kidnapped lawmaker and that of his aide, were found at Chisco park, Amichi in Nnewi South Council Area.

According to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, on Saturday, a relative of the late Hon. Okechukwu Okoye reported to the Police in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA that he had reason to believe that a headless corpse allegedly lying along Nnobi – Ideani Road was that of the lawmaker.

“Police Operatives accompanied him to the scene and found the claim to be true. “The headless body was recovered for preservation and autopsy.

“Later same day, information was received that the head of the lawmaker was seen at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area which in recent times, has been the epi-centre of attacks by unknown gunmen on security forces, Vigilante groups and defenseless civilians.

“Again Police personnel mobilised to scene and recovered the severed head of the lawmaker.

“The body of Cyril Chiegboka, aide to Hon. Okoye who was also murdered in cold blood by his abductors, has been recovered.

“All leads so far gathered are being explored with a view to bringing perpetrators of this senseless crime to justice,” Echeng said.

The CP said the Anambra State Police Command condemns the barbaric act by savages pretending to be fighting on behalf of the people.

He regretted that the Police, other security agencies and defenseless civilians have been at the receiving end of similar gruesome attacks in the past by these enemies of society and progress.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command stands solidly with the Executive Governor, Government and people of Anambra State in this moment of grief and at all times.

“The Command will work in concert with sister security agencies to ensure that the mastermind and foot soldiers responsible for this heinous crime against the society are speedily brought to justice,” he assured.

The Commissioner of Police, commiserated with the family and kinsmen of the lawmaker, over the tragic incident, saying the Command appreciates the unequivocal stand of the Governor and the State House of Assembly on improving security and enhancing safety of the general populace.

“No stone will be left unturned until purveyors of violence are totally eradicated to make Anambra State safe for growth and development,” the Anambra Police boss said.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo says he has received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata II Constituency at the State House of Assembly and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

Gov Soludo in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, condoled with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl.

He however said the faceless criminals can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.

“Governor Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators as well as all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Anambra will soon be a hell for these criminals, Gov Soludo assured.

“Governor Soludo wishes to reassure Ndi Anambra of government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness, Gov Soludo assured, urging Ndi Anambra to brace up for the all-out war against the criminals,” Aburime said in the statement.

