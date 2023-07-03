Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Police prosecute man for allegedly assaulting woman with broken bottle

Police prosecute man for allegedly assaulting woman with broken bottle

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0
Police prosecute man
A 31-year-old man, Peter Ebunola, was on Monday docked in an Ojo Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a woman.
The police charged the defendant with fighting in public and assault. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19, at the Isashi waterside area of Ojo. It was gathered that the defendant assaulted Rashidat Olaitain with a broken bottle during an argument.
 She said that Olaitan was hospitalised following the assault. The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 54 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Magistrate D S Odukoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case until July 31 for trial.

