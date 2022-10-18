Adebowale Williams, the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, has pledged to support the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the EFCC said Williams stated this during a courtesy visit.

According to him, “the police will continue to support the EFCC in any capacity to enable us achieve our mandate”.

The Commissioner commended the EFCC on its professionalism and courage in the fight against corruption.

In his remarks, the Ibadan Zonal Commander, ACE II Kanu Idagu thanked the Commissioner for the visit. In his words, “I will start by congratulating you on your appointment as the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State and sincerely thank you for coming around. I am quite sure this visit will engender a more robust collaboration and synergy between us to further tackle corruption in our society”.