Police Personnel Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Division, INEC Headquarters In Anambra

378 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 24, 2021
Awka – An unascertained number of Police operatives are feared to have been killed following an attack by unknown gunmen in public facilities in Awka, Anambra State Capital on Sunday.
The gunmen attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police in Awka and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka, which they allegedly set ablaze.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits, fully armed, came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm, shooting into the air for close to one hour at B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office.
The source who does not want to be mentioned, said before proceeding to INEC, the gunmen drove to nearby Aroma junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes, which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC.
A resident, Somadina Benjamin said the gunshots lasted for over an hour, adding that the gunmen actually had a field carrying out the attacks with no police presence in sight.
When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the INEC in Anambra, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, confirmed that he had received information on the attack on his office, but that he could not officially comment on the matter as at the time of this press.
TNC correspondent also reached out to the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, who acknowledged the attacks, saying the State Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Owolabi, will be addressing journalists on Monday by 8:30am on the development.
