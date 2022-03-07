Monday, March 7, 2022
Police officer kills six colleagues over family misunderstanding

A police officer identified as sergeant Bello has gunned down at least six of his colleagues in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to Daily Trust, the unfortunate incident happened on Friday, March 4 in the police college quarters of Borno Police Headquarters Maiduguri.

It was said that the erring officer had engaged in a fracas with his wife and the neighbors attempted resolving the issue but to no avail.

Although the development has not been confirmed, the said officer has been detained and is currently at the criminal investigative department

Jennifer Eziuloh

