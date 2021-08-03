Police officer escapes death twice in one day

142 views | Adams Peter | August 3, 2021
A police officer with the Nigerian police force came online to thank God for delivering him from death on two occasions in a single day.
The young police officer by the name Aliyu Giwa stated how his car got burnt and later his official car was involved in a serious accident on the same day, Monday, the 2nd of August 2021.
In his words “I will say “Alhamdulillah” 2 accidents in a day, car got burnt, official car got seriously bashed. Days like this do happen! Life happens!
It’s a blessing to still be alive. Thank God for life….. we move”
The post generated a lot of reactions. from sympathy, suspicions to warnings.
Some people where of the opinion that nemesis might be catching up with him, therefore he should try and change his ways. Another person questioned his source of affluence, as the car he posted was a fine BMW and his phone an iPhone 12.
