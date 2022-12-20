Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

The 13th Zonal Command of the Police, Ukpo, Anambra State, says it has arrested the leader of a land-grabbing syndicate, Sunday Chukwuemeka a.k.a “Sunny bigman” for alleged involvement in demolition of about 70 buildings worth over N20bn.

The second in command Zone 13 Police Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Awah, disclosed this in a statement circulated to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said following the development, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the zone, Abutu Yaro, had read a riot act to landgrabbers in the area.

Awah said, “Following a litany of petitions to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, from the people of Ogwugwu village Oba, through their lawyers, Prof M.N. Umenweke & Associates; and Phil Ebosie & Phil Ebosie Solicitors and Advocates that land grabbers invaded their community demolishing assorted buildings, hotels, family houses and caused a wanton destruction to the economic trees therein, the AIG ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the identities of these land speculators.

“Detectives attached to the zone immediately swung into action and arrested the syndicate leader, one Sunday chukwuemeka a.k.a Sunny Bigman from Enugu State who specializes in forceful acquisition of lands, expropriation of occupied buildings and demolishing them to smithereens, loquaciously parading himself with fake armed uniform men in other to instil fear in his would-be victims.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that some individual owners of the affected structures/residential houses (dwelling homes) and hotels were asked to pay huge amount of money ranging from N2m to N20m or risk demolition; most of them actually made the payment into various bank accounts provided by the suspect.”

The statement added, “Anambra State Government was irked by the garrulous activities of the syndicate and thereby raised objection on the same land on a communique dated 7th December, 2022, and signed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwuelobelu.

“On that premise, the AIG hereby, warns other violent grabbers who destroy people’s property with impunity to desist from such or face the punishment; as the zone will not shirk its responsibilities of protection of life and property.

“AIG Abutu Yaro equally called on the members of the public whose property have been demolished amongst the 70 exotic buildings destroyed and identified so far, worth over N20bn to come forward with their petitions for consolidation and investigation and also appeal to them and the immediate community affected to remain calm while investigation continues.”