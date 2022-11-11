The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has condemned in its entirety, the mob action and extra-judicial killing of two alleged male criminal suspects, by an angry mob, in the afternoon hours of 9th of November, 2022, along Bissala Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

A video that went viral showed where the suspects were beaten to stupor and set ablaze by an angry mob.

In the confessions of one of the alleged suspects, he revealed that they were ex-police men and were working in collaboration with a certain police officer in one of the Police commands, to perpetrate crime in the state.

A statement by the Enugu Police command signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Wednesday, said the Enugu Police Commissioner has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

He quotes CP Ahmani as describing the viral media report suggesting that the victims of the act of jungle justice, are Policemen serving in New Haven Police Division of the Command as untrue and unfounded.

The statement read; “Contrary to the report, available records only revealed that one of them, later identified as Ogbobe Benjamin, has long been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force as a Police Constable, for acts against discipline.

"Hence, he can never be seen or said to be a serving Policeman as claimed.

The command warned that no matter the circumstance, resorting to self-help to carry out acts of jungle justice in such gruesome manner, without recourse to extant laws and the criminal administration system, is totally condemnable and tantamount to the commission of crime in itself.

“Hence, the CP cautions against such heinous and cruel acts that violate the provisions of the Constitution and other extant laws, especially as it concerns the inalienable rights of the person; and impedes the Command’s efforts at combating crimes and criminality in the State.

“Consequently, the CP has urged citizens of the State to always be law-abiding and assist the Police in the fight against criminals and their activities, especially by arresting and handing over criminal suspects to the Police for further lawful actions, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the amended Nigeria Police Act 2020 and other laws.

“He further calls on them to promptly report general acts of crime and criminality to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08098880172, 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202; or alternatively send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” the command said.