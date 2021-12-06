Awka – Anambra State Police Command on Sunday, shot and killed two armed robbery suspects and arrested four other suspected members of the gang, operating in the state.

The deceased suspected were said to have been gunned down in a gun duel with operatives of the state command.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this on Monday, the suspected hoodlums were about to rob passengers travelling in a Toyota Sienna van, when they opened fire on sighting the police.

“On 5th December, 2021, at about 05:30 hours ,Anambra Police Command operatives intercepted a three-man armed robbery gang operating around Idemili flyover, Obosi by Onitsha-Owerri Road.

“The hoodlums who were about to rob passengers travelling in a Toyota Sienna van opened fire on sighting the police.

“The operatives responded swiftly gunning down two armed suspects, later identified as Chinedu Okeri ‘M’ from Enugu and Chukwuebuka Orizu from Anambra State while the third suspect, Abuchi Osim ‘M’ from Enugu State was arrested,” he revealed.

Ikenga said exhibits recovered from the criminals included two locally-made pistols, five cartridges and the tricycle that brought them to scene of crime.

He also said in a follow up operation, the arrested suspect led the operatives to their criminal hideout in Atani Ogbaru LGA were Chinedu Ogunna ‘M’ 21yrs, Arinze Chukwu ‘M’ 16yrs and Ebuka Ayazie ‘M’ 18yrs were arrested.

According to him, the suspects claimed they belong to same cult group and armed robbery gang.

The Anambra PPRO gave the assurances of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng that the Command which has since rejigged its policing strategy and made same potent, to respond to any emergency and security challenge, will not relent in safeguarding lives and properties of people in the state especially during this yuletide season and beyond.

“The CP therefore enjoins law-abiding citizens of the state to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with credible information in the fight against acts of crime and criminality in the state,” Ikenga stated.