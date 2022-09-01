Munkaila Ahmadu age 37yrs of Zarada -Sabuwa village in Gagarawa LGA of Jigawa State has been reported to have used a wooden pestle to attack no fewer than 4 persons; Ahmad Muhammad age 70yrs, “a village head of Zarada -Sabuwa village”, Hauwa Ahmadu age 60yrs, Kailu Badugu age 65yrs and Hakalima Amadu age 50yrs all of Zarada -Sabuwa village Gagarawa LGA.

Upon receipt of the ugly report, a team of Policemen visited the scene of crime and conveyed the victims to General Hospital Gumel.

The said Ahmadu Muhammad and Hauwa Ahmadu were certified dead by a Medical Doctor as a result of head injuries sustained.

While Kailu Badugu and Hakalima Amadu whose sustained various degree of injuries were admitted.

Suspect was arrested and the exhibit was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, Ahmad Muhammad and Hauwa Ahmadu happened to be the biological parents of the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida psc, directed that, the case should be transfer to SCIID Dutse immediately for discreet investigation and possible prosecution of the culprit.