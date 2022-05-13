Police In Abuja Arrest 3 Suspects Over Murder Of Missing Corps Member

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Friday said it has arrested 3 suspects in connection to the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephanie, a 26 year-old corps member of City Homes Estate, Lokogoma.

The Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja, DSP Josephine Adeh in a statement today, said the arrest was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

Terungwa, a graduate of Microbiology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, went missing April 14 after she left home fully dressed in her NYSC uniform and unfortunately, did not return alive.

Later,the corpse of the late Stephanie was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition in the highbrow Maitama district of Abuja.

According to the Abuja PPRO, the suspected trio namely Jenifer Tsembe, a 26-year old female, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) a 36 year old male, and Solomon Abu a male of about 35 years of age, all residents of Oguta lake Maitama area of the FCT voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“The investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s).

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Adeh quotes the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday as applauding the gallantry and result-yielding effort of the investigating team and enjoining people of the Territory not to relent in cooperating with the Police, especially as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.

The statement concluded; “The CP further assures that the Police will not rest on its oars until unscrupulous elements are fished out of their hideouts and flushed out of the territory as a whole.

“To adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Like this: Like Loading...