Police Gun Down 2 Sit-At-Home Enforcers In Anambra

Police in Anambra State, on Monday, gunned down at least two alleged enforcers of sit at home order in the State.

This is coming just few hours after gunmen attacked and razed down the Idemili North Local Government Secretariat in Ogidi, Anambra State, as well as a magistrate court and an office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company in the area.

According to a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the police operatives in the state gunned down the two defiant gunmen while they were enforcing the Monday sit-at-home along Umunze Road, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

He also said that the operatives recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number from the miscreants.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today Monday, 16th May, 2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engaged arm-bearing men allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

“The Operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

“Further details show that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses.

“The hoodlums forcefully collected their motorbikes and tricycles, chased away the passengers and then set the motorcycles or tricycles ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the Command operatives have intensified patrol within the state, and the situation is being monitored.

“Further details shall be communicated please.”

Police patrol teams were also sighted at various locations in the Awka metropolis this morning, monitoring situations and ensuring that people go about their legal businesses undisturbed.

Their presence and patrol duties have obviously helped to restore people’s confidence, as many previously-closed shops and offices in Awka gradually reopened and started operation on sighting the police patrol team; while people and activities are also currently going on undisturbed in the capital city.

