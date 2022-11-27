The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters has declared one Anayo Chukwu Nwoke Colin wanted.

Force Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a tweet on his handle on Sunday.

According to the tweet, Nwoke Colin is wanted for an interim investigation report on a case of conspiracy, illegal dealing in petroleum products, and tempering with an oil pipeline.

The tweet also contained the last known address and date of birth of the suspect.

The last known address of the suspect, the tweet reveals, is Rumuekini Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The suspect, according to the tweet, was born on 30th April 1986.

“ANAYO CHUKWU NWOKE COLIN (M)

“Last Known Address: Rumuekini Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Port Harcourt, Rivers State Date of Birth: 30th April 1986

“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on C.R.O. Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police. They are wanted for interim investigation report on a case of conspiracy, illegal dealing in petroleum product and tempering with an oil pipeline,” the tweet reads.

The tweet also called on members of the public to inform the police if they see the suspect.

“We are looking for him, if you see him, let us know.”