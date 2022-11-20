Two suspects found to be in possession of arms escaped being arrested by some officers of the Delta State Police Command.

This was disclosed in a short tweet by the Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe on his handle on Sunday.

Edafe said policemen from Ebrumede division while on stop and search duty, on November 17th, flagged down a tricycle, but the two occupants jumped out of the tricycle and escaped.

According to him, on searching the tricycle, three long guns and two locally made pistols were recovered from it.

He wrote, “STOP AND SEARCH DUTY!!!

On 17/11/2022, Policemen from the Ebrumede division while on Stop and search duty flagged down a tricycle, the two occupants jumped out of the tricycle and escaped.

“On searching the tricycle, the attached arms were recovered. IMPORTANCE OF STOP AND SEARCH.”

This comes a few days after three (3) suspects vandalising streetlight poles on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos escaped being arrested by some officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state.

The RRS officers on patrol of Iyana Oworo received reliable information that some “miscreants” were vandalising part of the streetlight poles on the median of the bridge.

The officers raced to the scene, but the three (3) suspects on sighting the patrol team, took to their heels, abandoning the cut metals.