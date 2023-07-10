Path The News Chronicle » News » Police disown viral recruitment advert

Police disown viral recruitment advert

Francis Francis July 10, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

The Nigeria Police Force has urged the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement yesterday, the Force said it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication; and stated that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due. The public is hereby advised to rely solely on the abovementioned verified sources and platforms, and urged to exercise caution and vigilance in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

“The Acting Inspector General of Police has further restated the commitment of the present police leadership to a standardized recruitment process with a view to having more competent and suitable recruit intakes into the policing system in Nigeria.”

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Anambra Govt Panel Recommends Psychological Therapy for Student Who Forged UTME Result

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 10, 2023 0

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman 

Adekunle Taofeek July 9, 2023 0

Atiku’s aide warns Tinubu’s supporters against disrupting tribunal proceedings

Adams Peter July 9, 2023 0

VP Kashim Shettima Extols Founder of FCMB, Late Olasubomi Balogun

Adekunle Taofeek July 9, 2023 0
Tinubu Atiku

President Tinubu Trying to Silence Opposition Through Appointments; Says Atiku 

Adekunle Taofeek July 9, 2023 0

BREAKING: Yari released from DSS custody

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Anambra Govt Panel Recommends Psychological Therapy for Student Who Forged UTME Result

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 10, 2023 0
Corporate Governance Of Listed Businesses

Foreign Investment Increases By 44.3% To $298.8 Million In June

Iken July 10, 2023 0
Rival Twitter App: Threads

Rival Twitter App: Threads Gains 100 Million Users In Only Five Days

Ken Ibenne July 10, 2023 0
Yoke Upon the Judiciary

The Yoke Upon the Judiciary

Oseloka H. Obaze July 10, 2023 0

Samuel Chukwueze’s move to Milan in danger

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 0