The Police in Anambra State says the State Security Forces comprising of the Military, Police, other security agencies over the weekend, neutralized five unknown gunmen at Umuona/ Isuofia axis, Aguata LGA of the state.

It was gathered that some hoodlums had attacked a security checkpoint in the area, killing two military personnel.

However, the Joint Forces from FOB Aguata responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralized five of the armed men.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this to TNC correspondent, revealed that other members of the gang escaped with a dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without plate number from scene with bullet wounds.

He quoted the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng as charging the Operatives to sustain the tempo against onslaught on criminal elements, saying he has ordered that patrols be intensified across the State.

He said; “A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia but unfortunately for the hoodlums they met their Waterloo.

“Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised 5 of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings.

“Their Toyota Avenza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.”

Meanwhile in a statement on Sunday, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu said the state government wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season.