Police Confirm Arrest of Suspects Who Killed, Dumped Lady Inside Swimming Pool in Anambra Hotel

Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of a young lady, identified as Chinyere Awuda in a popular hotel in Awka, Anambra State.

TNC correspondent gathered that the deceased, was last Sunday beaten to death by fun seekers and dumped inside the hotel’s swimming pool after being accused of theft.

According to sources, the young lady was at a nightclub situated in the hotel, where a man and friends believed to be clubbers as well, started beating her.

Despite efforts made by other people in the club that Saturday night to rescue the girl from the hands of the man and his friends, they continued to beat and molest her in the presence of the club manager, who allegedly asked the club security guards and bouncers to stand down and instead turn off the lights.

The girl was later beaten and dragged outside the club, where her lifeless body would later be dumped into the abandoned swimming pool belonging to the Hotel.

A Staff of the hotel who preferred anonymity, said the deceased, from Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, was accused of picking money being sprayed by fun seekers on their friend celebrating his birthday at the facility.

He said she did not only pick money being sprayed, but went for bundles of money one of the fun seekers stacked by his seat side to spray on the celebrant.

He said, “Trouble ensued when a man identified as a popular clubber and his friends started beating the lady.

“Some of these girls come to the club just to pick money. While you’re spraying your friends, they will be picking and pocketing the money. But since most men usually get tipsy in club, the girls get away with the money.

“Actually I was not in club the day the incident happened, but I heard the girl went for money that someone kept by his seat side, which he was getting prepared to go and spray. That was what happened.”

Meanwhile, Anambra Police Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga has said the suspects were already in police custody while the case was being investigated.

“Contrary to what people are saying about the complicity of Cosmila Hotel, we were assisted by the management of the hotel, to arrest the suspects.”