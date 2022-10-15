Two men, Abdulkadir Ahmed and Hassan Sabo, both 40-year-old of Ungwan Maina, Lafia have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-week-old child.

The duo were arrested by police operatives attached to ‘D’ Division, Lafia of the Nasarawa State command.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, announced the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday in Lafia, the state Capital.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 11/10/2022, the principal suspect (Abdulkadir Ahmed) asked his friend (Hassan Sabo) to lure the mother of the deceased to his shop located opposite Correctional Facility, Lafia under the pretext of seeking reconciliation; a lady whom he earlier cohabited with, got her pregnant and sent her away.

“Upon her arrival at the shop, Abdulkadir Ahmed took the child into his shop while Hassan Sabo engaged her in a discussion outside; suddenly the child screamed and went quiet. Abdulkadir Ahmed immediately came out of the shop and the mother enquired to know why the child screamed but was told that the child has gone to sleep. Not satisfied, she rushed into the shop and discovered the lifeless body of her child while the culprits immediately zoomed off on a motorcycle.

“The Police were notified and the body was swiftly evacuated to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia where it was confirmed dead and subsequently deposited at the morgue for post-mortem examination’’, Nansel said.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi immediately ordered an intensive manhunt for the culprits; the search paid off on 13/10/2022 at about 1230hrs when they were arrested after a painstaking investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.’’