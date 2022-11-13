The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two cultists Kingsley Okiloli ‘m’ 22 years and Endurance Akpeni ‘m’ 23 years.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, and posted on the Twitter handle of the command.

Butswat said the duo was arrested on 10th November 2022, after the police responded to a distress call of a rival cult clash at Swalli Community, Yenagoa.

According to him, a locally-made pistol and live cartridge were recovered from Kingsley, while Endurance had sustained a gunshot injury from the rival cult gang.

‏

ADVERTISEMENT

The police statement further reads, “Upon interrogation of the suspects, Police operatives went to their hideout at Swalli Community and recovered additional four locally made pistols and three live cartridges.

“Endurance Akpeni is responding to treatment in the Police Clinic, Yenagoa.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing cult members.”