The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested six Bureau De Change (BDC) operators who conspired and kidnapped an eight-year-old child of their colleague.

This was disclosed in a short statement issued on Tuesday by the Spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, and posted on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin disclosed that the child was released three days later bound with hands and feet in a sack.

The statement reads briefly, “Preliminary investigation reveals that all the suspects are fellow BDC operators in the same business district of Lagos.”

The police image maker noted also that Suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.