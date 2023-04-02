Policemen have arrested three lawyers who are reportedly filing processes for the All Progressives Congress at the election petition tribunal in Port Harcourt.

The lawyers are believed to be preparing petitions against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the just concluded governorship election in Rivers State.

The State APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Saturday afternoon.

“Yes, it is true. They were arrested last night. We are going to brief the press,” Nwauju stated.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko proved abortive as her mobile phone was not reachable as at the time of filing this report.

The State APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed pressmen on Saturday afternoon.