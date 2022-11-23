The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four members of a notorious kidnap gang, terrorising Abeokuta and its environs.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, and posted on the command’s Twitter handle.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as, Ismaila Ibrahim 21 years, Musa Muhammed 26 years, Irekura Abu 43 years, and Okanlawon Muhammed 26 years.

According to him, the four were arrested following a series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

“Having received reports of kidnap cases in the aforementioned area the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the statement reads briefly.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to one of the suspects, Irukura Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.

“His arrest led to the arrest of Musa Muhammed, while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.

“The duo, after a thorough investigation, confessed to being members of a kidnap gang who are responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of prayer city, Keesan Abeokuta on the 22nd of September 2022.

“They also informed the police that they were responsible for the kidnap of one Kafayat Jelili of Ogo titun area of Ibara orile on the 27th of September 2022. Thier confession led to the arrest of the remaining two, Ismaila Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed.”

The police image maker said items recovered from them are: two double-barrel guns and one single-barrel long gun.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole, who commended the Anti kidnapping unit for the breakthrough has ordered the suspects be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

He also directed a massive manhunt for other members of the gang who are presently on the run, with the view to bring them to justice.