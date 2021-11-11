The Nigerian Police has arrested 14 suspects behind the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja.

One fake Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Lawrence Ajojo, and 13 other criminal suspects including some members of other law enforcement agencies were arrested.

On Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja the Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba said the suspects involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds such as journalism, Banking, law enforcement and law.

In an interview with newsmen, fake CSP Ajojo admitted that “He’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police”.

The suspects conspired with 7 others who are now at large to invade Justice’s residence following information that she was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

However, the Police commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation before the International community if the operation had succeeded.