The Police in Anambra State says it has arrested nine persons in connection with the vandalization of electricity power line mast at New Site, Ikpo Urueze Land, Oba, Idemili South Council Area of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this on Monday in a chat with newsmen in Awka.

According to Ikenga, Police Operatives in conjunction with the Vigilante group and acting on credible information on Sunday, at about 3am, arrested the suspects.

He said the suspects include Amara Nneji ‘f’ 39 years, Kinsley Iwuozo ‘m’ 50 years, Romanus Dim ‘m’ 40 years, Abuchi Onuoha ‘m’ 29 yrs, Chukwudi Eke ‘m’ 39 years, Ikechukwu Eze ‘m’ 44 years, Ukpe Monday ‘m’ 40 years, Bartholomew Anugwueje ‘m’ 45 years and Ikenna Christopher ‘m’ 28 years.

The PPRO revealed that the operatives recovered a truck containing, seven welding machines, some irons, and other sophisticated equipment after they vandalized the Electricity Power line mast.

He said they all confessed to the level of their involvement in the act.

“They shall be charged to court, on the conclusion of the investigations,” Ikenga said.

He also said in a similar development, police operatives while on patrol recovered two vehicles suspected to be stolen and abandoned vehicles.

“The vehicles are Lexus Es 350 (Black Colour) with reg.no: LAGOS AKD 495 HU and a Toyota Camry (Grey Colour) with reg.no: LAGOS: JJJ 653 HW,” he said.

The Police spokesperson invited anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come to the Office of the Command Public Relations Officer, Awka with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection, please.