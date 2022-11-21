Luck ran out on three suspected thieves who broke into a warehouse at Kwara Bus stop, Igando road in Lagos as men of the state police command arrested them red-handed.

This was disclosed in a short tweet by the Spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin on his handle on Monday evening.

Hundeyin said the trio was arrested at 4:55 am on Monday by patrol officers from Ikotun Division.

According to him, efforts are on to arrest the remaining eight that managed to escape.

He wrote, “At 4:55 am today, patrol officers from Ikotun Division on early morning patrol caught these men red-handed breaking into a warehouse at Kwara Bus stop, Igando Road.

“Efforts are on to arrest the remaining eight that managed to escape.”